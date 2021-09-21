How to make a shower in Sheltered 2

The tutorial in Sheltered 2 teaches you the basics of living in a shelter in a post-apocalyptic world. However, it doesn’t tell you everything. For example, one of the most important pieces of information that gets left out is how to keep your survivors clean. That’s why we’ve put together this guide so that you can build a shower and have clean survivors as quickly as possible.

How to make a shower

Building a shower requires some items that you won’t have at the very start of your playthrough. It requires four Pipes, six Wood, one Valve, and two Wool. You can find almost all of this either within your shelter or by scavenging and trading in the world. Wool is pretty common, as is Wood, but Pipes and Valves aren’t.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can craft Pipes by recycling metal objects and using the metal shavings that you get as a result. The Valve can also be crafted with one Pipe and one Rubber. You need to have all of these items in your stores before you can build the shower. When you do, select a survivor and then find the shower in the build menu in the workbench. This will allow you to build the shower wherever you place it inside your shelter.