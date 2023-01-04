How to make a splint and fix broken bones in Stranded Deep

Stranded Deep has you pitting your survival skills on a small island as you attempt to navigate the crashing seas and survive the treacherous Pacific Ocean. There are multiple items you can craft to help you survive, such as splints, which you’re going to want to learn if you ever break a bone. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix broken bones and make splints in Stranded Deep.

What happens when you get broken bones?

You can only have broken bones if you fall from a cliff or a high location. Once you have broken bones, the character’s left leg will look twisted, and they will start limping. When this happens, you first want to focus on trying to get it fixed. Several negative effects come with having a broken leg, such as steadily losing health, calories, and fluids while you have these effects, and you’ll be limping around while under these effects. Your character will need to reach a crafting level of two to make it, and you will find it under the Consumables menu.

How to fix broken bones and make a splint

There are a handful of items you will need to gather to create a splint. You need at least two sticks and two lashings. You can normally find sticks throughout the shoreline, but if you don’t see any lying around, you can always cut down a tree and make use of what falls from it. When it comes to finding lashings, you can craft those by finding at least four fibrous leaves. These can appear on the ground, or you can find them by cutting down Yucca trees or Palm Saplings on the ground.

When you have those two required items, open up the crafting menu and scroll down to where you can make a splint. Once you have the item, you can use it as if it were any other item, and the negative status effect and limping will disappear. You can only use this item once, so if you break your leg again, you will need to create another one.