How to catch and cook fish in Stranded Deep

When looking for a quick meal in Stranded Deep, look no further than the ocean. You can find several fish swimming in the sea, and there are multiple ways to catch them. Once you have a fish, you need to cook them to ensure that you can eat them without getting sick. Here’s what you need to know about the basics of cooking in Stranded Deep.

How to catch fish

When you first start playing Stranded Deep, the best way to begin fishing is to craft a fishing spear. In your inventory, you can grab a single wood stick to make a crude fishing spear. Once you have that, walk into the shallow parts of the island, aim your spear, and try to hit any of the small fish swimming around you. You’ll have to be spot-on to grab them, but thankfully you don’t need to swim too far out to grab any of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another option is to create a fishing rod, but it requires a few more materials. You’ll have to gather up three lashings and three wood sticks, and then after that, you’ll need to make a bobber to make it easier to tell when a fish grabbed your hook. The fishing rod is safer because your character remains above the surface, allowing you to go further into the water, but it takes longer to fish. The further from shore you go, the bigger, better fish you can catch with both items.

How cooking works in Stranded Deep

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like any animal you capture in Stranded Deep, you’ll need to take it out, put it on the ground, and then skin it. It’s similar to when you capture a crab or a boar on land. Depending on the fish’s size, you’ll have to do this several times to obtain its meat. After you have the heart, you can approach any fire pit you’ve created to start cooking it. When the meat has finished cooking, it will have the words “Cooked” in front of it while hanging over a fire pit. As long as you see the words cooked on it, the food is edible and good for you to eat.