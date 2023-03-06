Things will start getting difficult after you spend almost a week in Sons of the Forest. The enemies will be stronger than before, and you’ll encounter them more frequently. They will even start visiting your base more often, so you will need to be prepared at all times. For this, you need to learn about how to make a Time Bomb in Sons of the Forest, as it can help you annihilate entire groups of enemies quickly.

Related: Sons of the Forest Parents’ Guide – Is Sons of the Forest ok for children?

How to craft a Time Bomb in Sons of the Forest

Making a Time Bomb in Sons of the Forest isn’t easy, as you’ll need plenty of materials. You need a C4 brick, a silver watch, a circuit board, duct tape, one wire, and five coins to craft it. These items can be found as regular loot from different spots on the map. Furthermore, you can also try looking for them inside the crates around the crash site where you first spawn in the game. Aside from that, try visiting different abandoned campsites, as they are also filled with loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have acquired all of the items, open your inventory and start putting them in the center one by one. When done, click on the gear icon to combine them, and you’ll be presented with a deadly Time Bomb.

Related: Sons of the Forest’s ending, explained

Instead of using it against a single enemy, save the Time Bomb for times when you’re facing a group of cannibals. To use it, simply equip it from your inventory and throw it toward your targets. After around two seconds, the Time Bomb will explode and damage everyone caught inside the blast radius. It can also damage you, so make sure to get back to a safe distance as soon as you throw it. Furthermore, don’t use it around your base, as the blast can damage structures. You wouldn’t want it to destroy the precious home you built now, would you?