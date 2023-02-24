Sons of the Forest building guide

One of the basic needs you will require in Sons of the Forest is shelter. Of course, you won’t just have shelter given to you. Instead, you will need to work yourself ragged to build a shelter you can be proud of so you can defend yourself from the elements. The enhanced building mechanics of the game make it easier than ever to craft a base to make it look however you want. This guide will show you how the building system works in Sons of the Forest.

How building works in Sons of the Forest

Building can be both simple and complex depending on how you tackle it. Before you start building a base, you should familiarize yourself with some of the basic building pieces that you can create. Start by bringing up your guidebook by pressing the B key.

The guidebook is used to remind you of how to build various structures such as wooden walls or a nice staircase. The standard building mode allows you to place down logs to truly make your own base. The other building mode allows you to make pre-formed structures by simply adding materials to it. To switch your building mode, hold down the X key while you have the book held.

With the book on the left side of the screen, you will see various pre-made structures like basic log cabins and tree platforms. Use the left mouse button to select the structure you wish to build and an outline will appear before you. Select where you want the item to be placed. Once this is done, bring the materials needed for the structure over to it and press the E key to place the materials in it.

When using the free-flow building style, you will see various prompts that allow you to place logs, sticks, and rocks in various locations. When holding a log, you can look at the ground to see where you can place the log and what direction it will go in. After placing a log, you can connect others to it to create items like walls and floors. The same method can be used with sticks to make items like fires.

When holding out your axe, you can perform various cuts on both logs and sticks to create new structures and items. Look at a log while holding your axe to see the various cut locations. When you find a location you like, press the left mouse button to hit the log and cut it. Cutting logs in half will allow you to make floors and staircases.

