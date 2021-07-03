How to make all special dishes in Genshin Impact

Special dishes in Genshin Impact can only be made by certain characters. Below, you will find a list of the characters, the dish they can make, and the effect it will have on whoever eats it, or the whole party if applicable.

Character Meal Effect Amber Outrider’s Champion Steak! Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health. Albedo Woodland Dream Increases all party members’ Shield strength by 35% for 300s. Barbara Spicy Stew Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 35% for 1800 seconds. Beidou Sauteed Meat Slices Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health. Bennett Crispy Teyvat Egg Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health. Chongyun Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies Restores 80 Stamina. Childe/Tartaglia A Prize Catch Increases all party members’ DEF by 282 for 300s. Diona Definitley Not Bar Food Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP. Diluc Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt Increases party Crit rate by 20%, Crit damage by 20% for 300 seconds. Eula Stormcrest Pie Increases all party members’ Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s). Fischl Blessed Symphony Increases party Physical damage by 60% for 300 seconds. Ganyu Prosperous Peace Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP. Hu Tao Ghostly March Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Jean Invigorating Pizza Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Kaeya Fruity Skewers Restores 16% of max health and an additional 1,200 health. Keqing Survvial Grilled Fish Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1350 HP. Klee Fishy Toast Increases party defense by 141 for 300 seconds. Lisa Mysterious Bolognese Restores 26% of max health to all party members and regenerates 590 health every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Mona Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s. Ningguang Caelum Terra Mora Meat Revives a character and restores 20% of max health , plus an additional 550 health. Noelle Lighter-than-air Pancake Revives a character and restores 20% of max health, then restores an additional 550 health. Qiqi No Tomorrow Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s. Razor Puppy-Paw Hash Brown Restores 40% of max health and an additional 3,350 health. Rosaria Dinner of Judgement Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.

Sucrose Nutrious Meal 593 Revives a character and restores 20% of Max HP and an additional 1500 HP. Venti True Barbatos Ratatouille Decreases all party members’ gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 35% for 1800 seconds. Xiangling Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Xingqiu Countryside Delicacy Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1,410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Xinyan Rockin’ Riffin Chicken! Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s Yanfei My Way Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP. Zhongli Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

