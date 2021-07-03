How to make all special dishes in Genshin Impact

Special dishes in Genshin Impact can only be made by certain characters. Below, you will find a list of the characters, the dish they can make, and the effect it will have on whoever eats it, or the whole party if applicable.

CharacterMealEffect
AmberOutrider’s Champion Steak!Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
AlbedoWoodland DreamIncreases all party members’ Shield strength by 35% for 300s.
BarbaraSpicy StewDecreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 35% for 1800 seconds.
BeidouSauteed Meat SlicesRevives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
BennettCrispy Teyvat EggRevives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
ChongyunCold Noodles with Mountain DelicaciesRestores 80 Stamina.
Childe/TartagliaA Prize CatchIncreases all party members’ DEF by 282 for 300s.
DionaDefinitley Not Bar FoodRevives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
DilucOnce Upon a Time in MondstadtIncreases party Crit rate by 20%, Crit damage by 20% for 300 seconds.
EulaStormcrest PieIncreases all party members’ Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
FischlBlessed SymphonyIncreases party Physical damage by 60% for 300 seconds.
GanyuProsperous PeaceRestores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP.
Hu TaoGhostly MarchRevives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
JeanInvigorating PizzaRestores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
KaeyaFruity SkewersRestores 16% of max health and an additional 1,200 health.
KeqingSurvvial Grilled FishRestores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1350 HP.
KleeFishy ToastIncreases party defense by 141 for 300 seconds.
LisaMysterious BologneseRestores 26% of max health to all party members and regenerates 590 health every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
MonaDer Weisheit Letzter SchlussIncreases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s.
NingguangCaelum Terra Mora MeatRevives a character and restores 20% of max health , plus an additional 550 health.
NoelleLighter-than-air PancakeRevives a character and restores 20% of max health, then restores an additional 550 health.
QiqiNo TomorrowIncreases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s.
RazorPuppy-Paw Hash BrownRestores 40% of max health and an additional 3,350 health.
RosariaDinner of JudgementRestores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.
SucroseNutrious Meal 593Revives a character and restores 20% of Max HP and an additional 1500 HP.
VentiTrue Barbatos RatatouilleDecreases all party members’ gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 35% for 1800 seconds.
XianglingWanmin Restaurant’s Boiled FishRestores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
XingqiuCountryside DelicacyRestores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1,410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
XinyanRockin’ Riffin Chicken!Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s
YanfeiMy WayRevives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
ZhongliSlow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot SoupRestores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Below, you can find a list of all the dishes, the dishes you need to make to have a chance of making them, and the ingredients you will need.

CharacterMealMeal you need to chooseIngredients
AmberOutrider’s Champion Steak!Steak2 Raw Meat
AlbedoWoodland DreamSunshine Sprat3 Butter, 3 Fish, 1 Salt, 1 Small Lamp Grass
BarbaraSpicy StewCream Stew2 Raw Meat, 2 Cream, Snapdragon
BeidouSauteed Meat SlicesChicken Stir-FryRaw Meat, Jueyun Chili
BennettCrispy Teyvat EggTeyvat Fried EggBird Egg
ChongyunCold Noodles with Mountain DelicaciesNoodles with Mountain Delicacies3 Mushrooms, 2 Raw Meat, 2 Flour
Childe/TartagliaA Prize CatchCalla Lily Seafood Soup4 Crab, 1 Calla Lily, 2 Mint
DionaDefinitely Not Bar FoodMondstadt Grilled Fish1 Fish, 1 Pepper
DilucOnce Upon a Time in MondstadtPile Em Up3 Raw Meat, 3 Potato, Small Lamp Glass, Cheese
EulaStormcrest PieMoon Pie4 Raw Meat, 4 Bird Egg, 3 Butter, 2 Flour
FischlBlessed SymphonyCold Cut PlatterHam, Bacon, Sausage, Mint
GanyuProsperous PeaceUniversal Peace4 Rice, 2 Lotus Head, 2 Carrot, 2 Berry
Hu TaoGhostly MarchVegetarian Abalone2 Matsutake, 2 Snapdragon
JeanInvigorating PizzaMushroom Pizza4 Mushroom, 3 Flour, 2 Cabbage, Cheese
KaeyaFruity SkewersChicken-Mushroom SkewerMushroom, Fowl
KequingSurvival Grilled FishGrilled Tiger Fish1 Fish, 1 Pepper
KleeFishy ToastFisherman’s Toast3 Flour, 2 Tomato, Onion, Milk
LisaMysterious BologneseFlaming Red Bolognese2 Flour, 2 Raw Meat, Tomato
MonaDer Weisheit Letzter SchlussSatisfying Salad2 Cabbage, 2 Apple, 1 Bird Egg, 1 Potato
NingguangCaelum Terra Mora MeatMora MeatRaw Meat, Flour
NoelleLighter-than-air PancakeTea Break Pancake3 Bery, 2 Flour, Bird Egg
QiqiNo TomorrowCome and Get It3 Meat, 3 Fish, 3 Rice, 1 Tofu
RazorPuppy-Paw Hash BrownMondstadt Hash Brown2 Pinecone, Potato, Jam
RosariaDinner of JudgementSweet Madame2 Fowl, 2 Sweet Flower
SucroseNutritious Meal 593Crab, Ham and Veggie Bake1 Crab Roe, 1 Ham, 1 Cream, 1 Cabbage
VentiTrue Barbatos RatatouilleBarbatos Ratatouille4 Carrot, 4 Potato, 4 Onion
XianglingWanmin Restaurant’s Boiled FishBlack-Back Perch Stew3 Fish, Jueyun Chili, Salt, Violetgrass
XingqiuCountryside DelicacyCrystal Shrimp3 Rice, 3 Shrimp Meat, 2 Carrot
XinyanRockin’ Riffin’ ChickenJueyun Chili Chicken1 Pepper, 1 Fowl, 1 Jueyun Chilli
YanfeiMy WayCrab Roe Tofu1 Crab Roe, 1 Tofu
ZhongliSlow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot SoupBamboo Shoot Soup1 Bamboo Shoot, 2 Ham, 2 Raw Meat

