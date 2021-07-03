How to make all special dishes in Genshin Impact
Tasty treats.
Special dishes in Genshin Impact can only be made by certain characters. Below, you will find a list of the characters, the dish they can make, and the effect it will have on whoever eats it, or the whole party if applicable.
|Character
|Meal
|Effect
|Amber
|Outrider’s Champion Steak!
|Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
|Albedo
|Woodland Dream
|Increases all party members’ Shield strength by 35% for 300s.
|Barbara
|Spicy Stew
|Decreases Stamina depleted by sprinting for all party members by 35% for 1800 seconds.
|Beidou
|Sauteed Meat Slices
|Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
|Bennett
|Crispy Teyvat Egg
|Revives a character and restores 10% of max health, then restores an additional 150 health.
|Chongyun
|Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies
|Restores 80 Stamina.
|Childe/Tartaglia
|A Prize Catch
|Increases all party members’ DEF by 282 for 300s.
|Diona
|Definitley Not Bar Food
|Revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP.
|Diluc
|Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt
|Increases party Crit rate by 20%, Crit damage by 20% for 300 seconds.
|Eula
|Stormcrest Pie
|Increases all party members’ Shield Strength by 40% and DEF by 282 for 300s. In Co-Op Mode, this effect only applies to your own character(s).
|Fischl
|Blessed Symphony
|Increases party Physical damage by 60% for 300 seconds.
|Ganyu
|Prosperous Peace
|Restores 40% of Max HP and an additional 2,350 HP.
|Hu Tao
|Ghostly March
|Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
|Jean
|Invigorating Pizza
|Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
|Kaeya
|Fruity Skewers
|Restores 16% of max health and an additional 1,200 health.
|Keqing
|Survvial Grilled Fish
|Restores 16% of Max HP and an additional 1350 HP.
|Klee
|Fishy Toast
|Increases party defense by 141 for 300 seconds.
|Lisa
|Mysterious Bolognese
|Restores 26% of max health to all party members and regenerates 590 health every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
|Mona
|Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss
|Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s.
|Ningguang
|Caelum Terra Mora Meat
|Revives a character and restores 20% of max health , plus an additional 550 health.
|Noelle
|Lighter-than-air Pancake
|Revives a character and restores 20% of max health, then restores an additional 550 health.
|Qiqi
|No Tomorrow
|Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 20% and CRIT DMG by 20% for 300s.
|Razor
|Puppy-Paw Hash Brown
|Restores 40% of max health and an additional 3,350 health.
|Rosaria
|Dinner of Judgement
|Restores 30% of Max HP and an additional 1,750 HP to the selected character.
|Sucrose
|Nutrious Meal 593
|Revives a character and restores 20% of Max HP and an additional 1500 HP.
|Venti
|True Barbatos Ratatouille
|Decreases all party members’ gliding and sprinting Stamina consumption by 35% for 1800 seconds.
|Xiangling
|Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish
|Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
|Xingqiu
|Countryside Delicacy
|Restores 34% of max health to all party members and regenerates 1,410 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.
|Xinyan
|Rockin’ Riffin Chicken!
|Increases all party members’ CRIT Rate by 16% for 300s
|Yanfei
|My Way
|Revives a character and restores 15% of Max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.
|Zhongli
|Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup
|Restores 34% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.
Below, you can find a list of all the dishes, the dishes you need to make to have a chance of making them, and the ingredients you will need.
|Character
|Meal
|Meal you need to choose
|Ingredients
|Amber
|Outrider’s Champion Steak!
|Steak
|2 Raw Meat
|Albedo
|Woodland Dream
|Sunshine Sprat
|3 Butter, 3 Fish, 1 Salt, 1 Small Lamp Grass
|Barbara
|Spicy Stew
|Cream Stew
|2 Raw Meat, 2 Cream, Snapdragon
|Beidou
|Sauteed Meat Slices
|Chicken Stir-Fry
|Raw Meat, Jueyun Chili
|Bennett
|Crispy Teyvat Egg
|Teyvat Fried Egg
|Bird Egg
|Chongyun
|Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies
|Noodles with Mountain Delicacies
|3 Mushrooms, 2 Raw Meat, 2 Flour
|Childe/Tartaglia
|A Prize Catch
|Calla Lily Seafood Soup
|4 Crab, 1 Calla Lily, 2 Mint
|Diona
|Definitely Not Bar Food
|Mondstadt Grilled Fish
|1 Fish, 1 Pepper
|Diluc
|Once Upon a Time in Mondstadt
|Pile Em Up
|3 Raw Meat, 3 Potato, Small Lamp Glass, Cheese
|Eula
|Stormcrest Pie
|Moon Pie
|4 Raw Meat, 4 Bird Egg, 3 Butter, 2 Flour
|Fischl
|Blessed Symphony
|Cold Cut Platter
|Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mint
|Ganyu
|Prosperous Peace
|Universal Peace
|4 Rice, 2 Lotus Head, 2 Carrot, 2 Berry
|Hu Tao
|Ghostly March
|Vegetarian Abalone
|2 Matsutake, 2 Snapdragon
|Jean
|Invigorating Pizza
|Mushroom Pizza
|4 Mushroom, 3 Flour, 2 Cabbage, Cheese
|Kaeya
|Fruity Skewers
|Chicken-Mushroom Skewer
|Mushroom, Fowl
|Kequing
|Survival Grilled Fish
|Grilled Tiger Fish
|1 Fish, 1 Pepper
|Klee
|Fishy Toast
|Fisherman’s Toast
|3 Flour, 2 Tomato, Onion, Milk
|Lisa
|Mysterious Bolognese
|Flaming Red Bolognese
|2 Flour, 2 Raw Meat, Tomato
|Mona
|Der Weisheit Letzter Schluss
|Satisfying Salad
|2 Cabbage, 2 Apple, 1 Bird Egg, 1 Potato
|Ningguang
|Caelum Terra Mora Meat
|Mora Meat
|Raw Meat, Flour
|Noelle
|Lighter-than-air Pancake
|Tea Break Pancake
|3 Bery, 2 Flour, Bird Egg
|Qiqi
|No Tomorrow
|Come and Get It
|3 Meat, 3 Fish, 3 Rice, 1 Tofu
|Razor
|Puppy-Paw Hash Brown
|Mondstadt Hash Brown
|2 Pinecone, Potato, Jam
|Rosaria
|Dinner of Judgement
|Sweet Madame
|2 Fowl, 2 Sweet Flower
|Sucrose
|Nutritious Meal 593
|Crab, Ham and Veggie Bake
|1 Crab Roe, 1 Ham, 1 Cream, 1 Cabbage
|Venti
|True Barbatos Ratatouille
|Barbatos Ratatouille
|4 Carrot, 4 Potato, 4 Onion
|Xiangling
|Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish
|Black-Back Perch Stew
|3 Fish, Jueyun Chili, Salt, Violetgrass
|Xingqiu
|Countryside Delicacy
|Crystal Shrimp
|3 Rice, 3 Shrimp Meat, 2 Carrot
|Xinyan
|Rockin’ Riffin’ Chicken
|Jueyun Chili Chicken
|1 Pepper, 1 Fowl, 1 Jueyun Chilli
|Yanfei
|My Way
|Crab Roe Tofu
|1 Crab Roe, 1 Tofu
|Zhongli
|Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup
|Bamboo Shoot Soup
|1 Bamboo Shoot, 2 Ham, 2 Raw Meat