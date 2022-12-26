How to make an office in Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress creatively lets players establish their very own underground kingdom. All units involved in its progress each have their own part to play in its development. Some dwarves will even have their own specific roles that will require them to have a working space. This is when you’ll need to make an office wherein they can accomplish their responsibilities. If you want to find out how you can create one within your base, then we’ve got you covered.

How to designate an office zone in Dwarf Fortress

To make an office, you will need to designate a specific section of your fortress using the Zones menu. You can make use of this feature by pressing ‘z’ on your keyboard or by clicking the green square icon on the taskbar within the game.

On the pop-up window that appears, you’ll need to choose the Office selection. Afterwards, you’ll be able to paint a particular portion of your base which will then serve as your office. Keep in mind that you will need to place both a table and a chair inside before a dwarf can use it properly.

During the earlier stages of the game, you’ll only need to create offices for the following positions: Manager, Bookkeeper, and Sheriff. You can assign one of your dwarves to these roles by either pressing ‘n’ on your keyboard or by clicking the crown icon on the bottom left of your screen.

Both the Manager and Bookkeeper will also only require a meager office, which means that a 3×3 room with a table and a chair will suffice. The Sheriff, on the other hand, will require a modest office. This means that you’ll need to make it even bigger in order to accommodate various decorations that will boost the room’s value.

As you progress further into the game, you’ll be able to unlock even more significant positions that will need even bigger spaces to operate.