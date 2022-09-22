As a Slime Rancher, you will be collecting Slimes in the wild and tossing them into corrals to keep them safe. While at first you will mainly be collecting Pink Slimes, you will quickly realize that you need better corrals to hold the various other types of Slimes that appear across Rainbow Island. After all, Phosphor Slimes need to be hidden from the sun and Cotton Slimes can easily bounce over the walls of the standard corral. This guide will show you how to make and edit corrals in Slime Rancher 2.

How to make corrals in Slime Rancher 2

When you start up the game, you will automatically have access to one corral inside the conservatory. This corral will quickly get filled up with Pink Slimes as you gather them around the area. Shortly after, you may come across Cotton Slimes waiting out in the fields. With these extra Slimes, you are going to need more room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To build a corral, you simply need to interact with one of the many small podiums that you see next to the plots inside the conservatory. This will bring up a screen that lets you choose what you want to build on the plot of land. A corral will cost you 250 Newbucks. Once you buy the corral, it will automatically get built on the plot of land.

How to edit corrals in Slime Rancher 2

Once you have a corral built, interact with the same podium with the button you used to make the corral and it will give you options to change it. There are a bunch of different upgrades that you can choose from and each one of them will cost additional Newbucks to apply.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure you choose carefully when upgrading a corral. After all, certain Slimes need specific upgrades to keep happy. For instance, Phosphor Slimes need both high walls and a solar shield so that they don’t escape and so the sun doesn’t hurt them.