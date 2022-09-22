Planting crops and using a garden is vital in Slime Rancher 2. Your Slimes will be extremely hungry, and if you can’t take care of them, they will find a way out of the carol you made for them and start looking for food elsewhere. You can make multiple gardens to produce several foods right at your base, making it easier to collect plorts and keep your slimes happy. This guide covers how to plant crops in Slime Rancher 2.

How to use your garden in Slime Rancher 2

There are multiple plots you can build facilities on at your base in Slime Rancher 2. It will cost you Newbucks, but they’re worthwhile investments for you to explore. One of these facilities is a garden containing everything you need to plant crops and feed your slimes.

When ready to make your garden, approach any empty plots and interact with the blue device. This is where you will purchase your garden and place it down. After your garden has been placed, bring any particular crop you want to begin harvesting, and suck it up with your vac. Bring it back to your base, and toss it at the front of the machine, where it will begin to produce multiple items of that crop. For example, we used carrots as our first crop for our plot.

Now, the device will slowly begin to grow these crops. It will take some time for them to fully grow, and you can harvest them. You can interact with the plot of land to purchase upgrades, making it faster for your crops to produce and increasing the quality for your slimes. We recommend investing in these upgrades after you have enough Newbucks stashed away from your plorts.