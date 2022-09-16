The new limited-time Aida Cafe is one of the best new additions to Tower of Fantasy. Different characters come as guests in the kitchen to try out different recipes. The event is planned to last from September 15 to September 29. During this time, many new recipes are available for the players to try, and one is Apple Cake. To make Apple Cake, you need to gather some difficult ingredients. Here is how to make Apple Cake in Tower of Fantasy.

Apple Cake Recipe

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apple Cake Recipe requires four different ingredients, including two limited-time ingredients. Once you have the ingredients, you can easily prepare the Apple Cake, following a simple method to get a 100% success rate. Here are the required ingridietns to make Apple Cake Recipe.

Apple

Grapes

Brown Rice

Poultry Egg

You can easily gather poultry eggs, but the problem ingredients are grapes, brown rice, and apples. Here is how you can gather all three of these easily in the world of Tower of Fantasy.

How to gather ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get grapes by defeating ravages at Raincaller Island. They are pretty easy to defeat, but not every one of them drops grapes; still, the drop rate is decent, and you will be able to farm quite a lot in a few rounds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apples are randomly given whenever you pick a fallen fruit. However, most of the places have very low drop rates for apples, and you will likely not get any. The only place with a decent drop rate is the nearby areas west of the Astra Omnium tower.

Lastly, you can gather a good amount of brown rice in the grassy areas of Navia. The drop is random, but it’s high in the greener areas, so look for those there. Once you have all the ingredients, go to any cooker and use the ingredients in the following way to have a 100% success rate for getting the Apple Cake.

Apple x12

Grapes x1

Brown Rice x1

Poultry Egg x1

If you don’t have enough apples, you can increase the number of other ingredients and have a 98% chance of success, which pretty much guarantees it.