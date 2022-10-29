How to make Barn in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

Little Alchemy 2 is something that everyone can enjoy. It’s a simple game where you must create many things starting with the four basic elements: Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. As you progress, you will easily create basic things, but making more advanced things becomes tougher as you need mediocre things for them. A Barn is one of those essential things you need for creating advanced things. Here is how to make a Barn in Little Alchemy 2 step-by-step.

How to make Barn

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can make a Barn in 15 different ways, all of which can take many steps. However, one way takes fewer steps and creates a few other valuable things in the process. We will use that method to create a Barn since it’s the best method out of all. To make a Barn, take Field and mix it with a House. Here are all the detailed steps to make a Barn in Little Alchemy 2.

Fire + Earth = Lava Air + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Wall Wall + Wall = House Stone + Fire = Metal Metal + Earth = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Field + House = Barn

Related: How to make the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2

All ways to make Barn in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, multiple other methods exist to create a Barn in Little Alchemy 2, but those are more grinding. That said, if you have the things needed for any of those methods, you should use those; instead of the one above. Here are all the possible ways to create a Barn in Little Alchemy 2.