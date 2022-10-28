Little Alchemy 2 is a game for everyone, as it’s simple and easy to play. In the game, you need to create anything you can imagine starting with the four basic elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. You can easily create most of the basic things in the game, but creating advanced things becomes challenging as you progress. One such amazing advanced thing is the Doctor, which you need to create many things, including a Cyborg. Here is how to make the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2 step-by-step.

How to make the Doctor — Step-by-step

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create the Doctor with only two methods, one of which is long and takes many steps to reach the final product. However, the other method is short and creates many useful things in the process, making it the best way to create the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2. You need to take a Human and mix it with a Stethoscope to get the Doctor. Here are all the steps to create the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Air = Stone Earth + Water = Mud Mud + Stone = Clay Clay + Life = Human Human + Stone = Tool Air + Air = Pressure Pressure + Air = Wind Wind + Lake = Wave Wave + Air = Sound Tool + Sound = Stethoscope Human + Stethoscope = Doctor

All possible ways to make the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, there are two ways to create the Doctor in Little Alchemy 2, but the one above is short and better. That said, if you have the things needed for the other one, you should go with that one. Here are all the methods to create the Doctor.