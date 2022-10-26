How to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a favorite for many due to its simple and creative gameplay. In the game, you need to create many things, from a Human to even a God starting from the four basic elements: Water, Air, Earth, and Fire. It’s easy to make basic things in the game, but sometimes things can get tricky, confusing players about things like Beach. You need Beach to create many useful things, so it’s worth doing the grind to get it early on in the game. Here is how to make Beach step-by-step in Little Alchemy 2.

How to get Beach — Step-by-step

There are five ways to get Beach, but some are long and take more steps to reach the final product. However, there is one easy and short method. Additionally, it makes other useful items in the process, making it the best method to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2. We will use that method to get Beach. You must take Sand and mix it with Water to get Beach. Here are all the steps you need to take to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2.

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Air = Stone

Stone + Air = Sand

Sand + Water = Beach

All ways to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, there are four other methods to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2, and if you have the things for those methods, you should use them. Although some methods take more steps, Beach is one of the basic things, so none of the methods are too long, but the one above is the snappiest. Here are all the methods to make Beach in Little Alchemy 2.