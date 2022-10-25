How to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2

Let’s get warmed up.

Image via Recloak

Little Alchemy 2 is a great game where you must be creative and make many things out of the four basic elements: Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. As you progress in the game, you will need to make more advanced things. Campfire is one of the hardest things to reach in Little Alchemy 2. Here is how to make and use Campfire in Little Alchemy 2.

What is the recipe to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create Campfire with only one method, which is grinding, and it takes many steps to reach the final product. But it creates other useful things in the process. We will use that method since it’s the only way to create Campfire. You need to take a Fire and mix it with Wood to get Campfire. Here are all the detailed steps you must take to create Firecamp in Little Alchemy 2.

  1. Water + Water = Puddle
  2. Puddle + Puddle = Pond
  3. Pond + Pond = Lake
  4. Lake + Lake = Sea
  5. Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
  6. Fire + Fire = Energy
  7. Primordial Soup + Energy = Life
  8. Life + Fire = Pheonix
  9. Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg
  10. Fire + Earth = Lava
  11. Air + Lava = Stone
  12. Stone + Stone = Wall
  13. Wall + Wall = House
  14. Stone + Fire = Metal
  15. Metal + Earth = Plow
  16. Plow + Earth = Field
  17. Field + House = Barn
  18. Barn + Egg = Chicken
  19. Chicken + Egg = Philosophy
  20. Earth + Earth = Land
  21. Land + Land = Continent
  22. Continent + Continent = Planet
  23. Planet + Philosophy = Big
  24. Air + Planet = Atmosphere
  25. Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
  26. Cloud + Water = Rain
  27. Earth + Life = Soil
  28. Rain + Soil = Plant
  29. Plant + Big = Tree
  30. Metal + Stone = Blade
  31. Blade + Metal = Sword
  32. Sword + Tree = Wood
  33. Wood + Fire = Firecamp

What is the use of Campfire in Little Alchemy 2?

Although there is only one way to create a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2, it has many uses. For example, you make BBQ or even a Dog with it. The best things you can create with Firecamp include Fireplace, Smoke Signal, Ash, Bacon, Marshmallows, and Cauldron.

