How to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2
Let’s get warmed up.
Little Alchemy 2 is a great game where you must be creative and make many things out of the four basic elements: Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. As you progress in the game, you will need to make more advanced things. Campfire is one of the hardest things to reach in Little Alchemy 2. Here is how to make and use Campfire in Little Alchemy 2.
What is the recipe to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2
You can create Campfire with only one method, which is grinding, and it takes many steps to reach the final product. But it creates other useful things in the process. We will use that method since it’s the only way to create Campfire. You need to take a Fire and mix it with Wood to get Campfire. Here are all the detailed steps you must take to create Firecamp in Little Alchemy 2.
- Water + Water = Puddle
- Puddle + Puddle = Pond
- Pond + Pond = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Sea
- Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup
- Fire + Fire = Energy
- Primordial Soup + Energy = Life
- Life + Fire = Pheonix
- Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Air + Lava = Stone
- Stone + Stone = Wall
- Wall + Wall = House
- Stone + Fire = Metal
- Metal + Earth = Plow
- Plow + Earth = Field
- Field + House = Barn
- Barn + Egg = Chicken
- Chicken + Egg = Philosophy
- Earth + Earth = Land
- Land + Land = Continent
- Continent + Continent = Planet
- Planet + Philosophy = Big
- Air + Planet = Atmosphere
- Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Earth + Life = Soil
- Rain + Soil = Plant
- Plant + Big = Tree
- Metal + Stone = Blade
- Blade + Metal = Sword
- Sword + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Fire = Firecamp
What is the use of Campfire in Little Alchemy 2?
Although there is only one way to create a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2, it has many uses. For example, you make BBQ or even a Dog with it. The best things you can create with Firecamp include Fireplace, Smoke Signal, Ash, Bacon, Marshmallows, and Cauldron.