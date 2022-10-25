How to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a great game where you must be creative and make many things out of the four basic elements: Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. As you progress in the game, you will need to make more advanced things. Campfire is one of the hardest things to reach in Little Alchemy 2. Here is how to make and use Campfire in Little Alchemy 2.

What is the recipe to make a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create Campfire with only one method, which is grinding, and it takes many steps to reach the final product. But it creates other useful things in the process. We will use that method since it’s the only way to create Campfire. You need to take a Fire and mix it with Wood to get Campfire. Here are all the detailed steps you must take to create Firecamp in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Primordial Soup + Energy = Life Life + Fire = Pheonix Pheonix + Pheonix = Egg Fire + Earth = Lava Air + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Wall Wall + Wall = House Stone + Fire = Metal Metal + Earth = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Field + House = Barn Barn + Egg = Chicken Chicken + Egg = Philosophy Earth + Earth = Land Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Philosophy = Big Air + Planet = Atmosphere Atmosphere + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Earth + Life = Soil Rain + Soil = Plant Plant + Big = Tree Metal + Stone = Blade Blade + Metal = Sword Sword + Tree = Wood Wood + Fire = Firecamp

What is the use of Campfire in Little Alchemy 2?

Although there is only one way to create a Campfire in Little Alchemy 2, it has many uses. For example, you make BBQ or even a Dog with it. The best things you can create with Firecamp include Fireplace, Smoke Signal, Ash, Bacon, Marshmallows, and Cauldron.