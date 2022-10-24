How to make Bird in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the best games that everyone can enjoy. It’s a simple game where you must create various things starting from the four basic elements: Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. You can easily create basic things, but the game becomes difficult as you progress toward more advanced things. Bird is one of the more advanced things you can create, and it is useful to create many other things. Here is how to make Bird step-by-step in Little Alchemy 2

The best method to make Bird — Step-by-step

There are eight ways you can make a Bird in Little Alchemy 2, most of which are grinding and take a while. But one method can help you get Bird quickly and get other useful things in the process, making it the best method. We will go with that method to create Bird. You need to take Animal and mix it with Air to get Bird. Here are all the steps you need to make Bird the fastest.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Earth = Land Land + Life = Animal Animal + Air = Bird

All possible methods to make Bird in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, there are seven other ways to make Bird in Little Alchemy 2. If you have the things required for those methods, you should go with them; instead of the one above. However, if you don’t, these methods take more steps, making them grinding and lengthy. Here are all the possible ways to create Bird in Little Alchemy 2.