How to make clay in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a brilliant little game that allows you to combine all sorts of things and see what you end up making. You can even create Life itself if you know the right combinations. In this guide, we’re going to cover one of the more basic elements you’ll be using in the game, clay, including how to make it and what you can go on to make using it.

How to make clay

To make clay, you can use any of the following combinations. Of course, you might have to put in some work to acquire some of the base elements, but since this is clay we’re talking about, they’re not terribly complex.

Mud + sand Stone + liquid Sand + mineral Liquid + rock Stone + mineral Rock + mineral Mud + stone

What can you make with clay in Little Alchemy 2?

As with every element in Little Alchemy 2, there are several combinations that clay is an integral part of. The following are all of the combinations you’ll have available to you once you’ve made some clay in the game.

Clay + fire = brick Clay + human = potter Clay + legend = golem Clay + Life = human Clay + oil = soap Clay + stone = brick Clay + story = golem Clay + sun = brick Clay + tool = pottery Clay + wax = soap Clay + wheel = pottery

Clay is available to you from the start of the game. It’s one of the easiest elements to craft, and you can go on to use it in so much more as you progress through the game. Don’t neglect this early game boost if you want to mix up your next playthrough.