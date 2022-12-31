How to make Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2 step–by–step

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the most fun and simple games that everyone can enjoy. In the game, you need to create many different things using the four basic elements; Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. Although the game is simple, it can get complicated when you need to create specific advanced items. One such item you need is Acid Rain. Here is how you can create Acid Rain starting from the basic elements in Little Alchemy 2.

The best method to make Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2

You can use seven combinations to create Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2, but one method is the best. The reason is that this method is the shortest to get Acid Rain starting from the basic elements, and you also create other useful things in the process. In this method, you must combine Smoke and Cloud to get Acid Rain. Here are all the steps you need to make Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2.

Land +Land = Continent

Continent + Continent = Planet

Planet + Air = Atmosphere

Atmosphere + Water = Cloud

Air + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Cloud = Acid Rain

All ways to create Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, there are six other methods that you can use to create Acid Rain, but those methods require additional steps, making them less useful than the one above. However, if you already have the items needed for other methods, you are better off going with them. Here are all the possible ways to create Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2.