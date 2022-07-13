How to make Flower in Little Alchemy 2
Make something pretty.
Little Alchemy 2 is a free mobile game where you combine two elements together that’ll evolve into something completely new, such as Sky or Evil. The game features over 700 different elements and one of them is Flower. This combination is fairly complex and requires several steps to make it. Here, we’ll detail all the combinations and the best way to make the Flower element in Little Alchemy 2.
Combinations to make Flower
To make Flower, you have eight different combinations you can use to make it.
- double rainbow! + grass
- double rainbow! + plant
- garden + grass
- garden + plant
- garden + seed
- grass + rainbow
- grass + seed
- plant + rainbow
The best way to make Flower
The easiest route to take here would be the plant + rainbow combination as it requires less steps. Here are the steps you’ll need to take:
- Combine Fire with itself to make Energy. Set this off to the side for later.
- Combine Earth with itself to make Land.
- With Earth again, you’ll combine it with Land to make a Continent.
- Combine a Continent with itself to make a Planet.
- Use Fire and combine it with the Planet to make a Sun.
- Combine your Sun with Water to make a Rainbow.
- Setting your Rainbow element aside, you’ll want to focus now on combining Water with itself to make a Puddle.
- Combine the Puddle with Water. This will create a Pond.
- Once again, you’ll need to combine Water with the Pond to create a Lake.
- One more time, you’ll be adding Water to your Lake to make a Sea.
- After making your Sea, combine it with Earth to make Primordial Soup.
- Combine your Primordial Soup with the Energy you have to make Life.
- Combine your Life element with Earth to make Soil.
- Then mix the Soil element with Life to make a Plant.
- Finally, combine your Rainbow element with the Plant to make a Flower!