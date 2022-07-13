How to make Flower in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is a free mobile game where you combine two elements together that’ll evolve into something completely new, such as Sky or Evil. The game features over 700 different elements and one of them is Flower. This combination is fairly complex and requires several steps to make it. Here, we’ll detail all the combinations and the best way to make the Flower element in Little Alchemy 2.

Combinations to make Flower

To make Flower, you have eight different combinations you can use to make it.

double rainbow! + grass

double rainbow! + plant

garden + grass

garden + plant

garden + seed

grass + rainbow

grass + seed

plant + rainbow

The best way to make Flower

The easiest route to take here would be the plant + rainbow combination as it requires less steps. Here are the steps you’ll need to take: