How to make Full Body Animated Costumes in Rec Room

Players in Rec Room are used to occupying user-created spaces or playing around with user-created props, but what about wearables? While costumes have been available for Rec Room for some time, the game now allows players to create and wear more complex costumes that are fully animated with limb and body motions. Like so many other things you make in Rec Room, it’s all accessible through your Maker Pen.

Go to the Maker Pen Palette — the option for making these costumes is not quite clear at first, but you will find it in the Gadgets category. From there, hit CV2 Gadgets and then look for Full Body Costume Dummy. This will let you spawn in a costume dummy with limbs and joints, and it will be in a t-pose by default.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, this costume dummy is your canvas. Use Shapes from the Maker Palette and craft a costume to your liking, but keep where the joints are in mind — there are 17 body parts you can edit, such as separate parts of an arm or leg, or the individual hands and feet, compared to the three body parts you can edit in the original costume dummy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be sure to switch from Edit mode to Configure mode on your Maker Pen to find some more advanced options, such as hiding outfit items. You’ll want to look at the Pose options, as you can get your dummy into different poses, which will certainly help if you’re having difficulty getting the right pieces and components in the right place, or if you want to see how the parts of your costume will actually move.