How to make money fast in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Become a great Pokémon trainer isn’t cheap, and you will need plenty of money in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As such, you will want to make that money as fast as you possibly can.

In this guide, we will show you some tips to get rich quickly in the games so you don’t have to slum it in Jubilife City for long.

Get the Amulet Coin

The Amulet Coin is a help item that doubles your prize winnings, so getting it as quickly as you can is a good idea. You can get the Amulet Coin at Hearthome City, at Amity Square. You will need a Cute Pokemon but the good news here is that your starters, and their evolved forms, will all count. Head north and you will find some ruins and in there you will find the Amulet Coin. Just give it to a Pokémon in your party and you will start earning double the cash from your battles.

Luck Incense

Luck Incense will also double your winnings from battles. You can find it on Route 204 but you will need to learn the Rock Smash and Surf HMs.

Rock Smash – This one is found by visiting Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker there will give you the move at the entrance. It’s not usable until you beat the first gym, however.

– This one is found by visiting Oreburgh Gate. A Hiker there will give you the move at the entrance. It’s not usable until you beat the first gym, however. Surf – Is found in Celestic City after you’ve beaten Team Galactic in the Ruins. Look at the paintings on the walls and Cynthia’s grandmother will enter and give you Surf.

Head inside the cave at the Ravaged Path on Route 204 then surf the first pool to make your way left. Just follow the path here to get to the Luck Incense.

Fighting Trainers

You will want to take on every trainer you meet in the game to earn as much cash as possible. An important fight is at the south of Hearthhome City. Here you will find some rich trainers, and you shouldn’t fight them until after you have either the Coin or the Incense to maximize your earnings from them.