How to make money in MX vs. ATV Legends

MX vs. ATV Legends offers a diverse assortment of vehicles, and that’s not much of a shock given the name. Users can take to the roads with motocross bikes, ATVs, and UTVs, but there is something that you will need in order to obtain these in-game items: money. Now, this really shouldn’t be a shock to those used to racing games, but if you are new to the franchise or this type of game in general, keep this point in mind.

So, how can you earn money in MX vs. ATV Legends? Let’s take a look.

Best ways to make money in MX vs. ATV Legends

Earning money in MX vs. ATV Legends can be done by playing in the career mode. Playing through each race of the three portions of the career mode — MX, ATV, and UTV — will award players with credits, simply titled Motorcoin.

We should note that the amount of Motocoin awarded after each race will depend on how well one performs during a race. You will be able to see how much money has been earned at the race completion screen:

What you can do with Motocoin in MX vs. ATV Legends? Users can buy new vehicles, like ATVs or new motocross bikes, with that money. Or, players could also buy new parts for vehicles, as well as tunes. Tunes help upgrade the attributes of vehicles, including the Power, Suspension, and Brakes, amongst others.

Once you’ve saved up enough funds to pick up your favorite vehicle, it’s time to get out there and start using it. We’d recommend mastering the Holeshot as this will ensure you’re starting out of the gates quickly and should be set up for an excellent finish.