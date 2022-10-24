How to make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s menu contains a wide variety of distinct recipes, only a handful of them can be sold for a high price. A particularly valuable recipe is the Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon, which has a selling price of 2,246 Star Coins. Additionally, the ingredients needed to make the dish barely require any spending, allowing players to amass in-game currency by making it.

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This high-value dish is a 4-star recipe, which means that it is made up of four ingredients consisting of the following:

White Sturgeon

Basil

Butter

Lemon

A White Sturgeon can be acquired by using your Fishing Rod on gold fishing spots in the Frosted Heights biome. The aforementioned biome will have to be unlocked by spending 10,000 Dreamlight. It can also only be accessed through the Forest of Valor biome which can be opened with 3,000 Dreamlight so you’ll have to collect a total of 13,000 Dreamlight for both areas.

On the other hand, Basil is extremely easy to find as it can immediately be located within the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow. It also grows back fairly quickly so you can just keep going back to the opening areas to gather this ingredient.

Butter can be purchased at Chez Remy for 190 Star Coins once you’ve unlocked Remy from the Dream Castle and after you’ve completed a couple of his opening quests. However, if you didn’t choose the Ratatouille Realm as the first area to unlock in the Dream Castle, you will have to spend 3,000 Dreamlight to access it.

Last but not least, Lemons can be found growing on trees in both the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust biomes. These areas can be unlocked for 3,000 and 5,000 Dreamlight respectively and the Lemon trees growing within produce three Lemons when harvested.