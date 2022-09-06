How to make potions in Ooblets

The eponymous Ooblet creatures of Ooblets, once grown on your farm, become your dance-based combatants, farmhands, and pets. As an Ooblet owner, you bear the responsibility of keeping them nourished and helping them grow — or shrink — by letting them drink various effect-causing potions. While you can’t make any of these potions yourself, you can definitely request help from someone who can.

Where to make Ooblets potions in Ooblets

Image via Glumberland

The marshes of Nullwhere are home to a particularly crafty witch named Wilba. She claims to be unaffiliated with the Creepy Cult that torments her part of town, so she’ll offer you her services in potion-brewing.

Located outside her hut in the heart of the swamp, Wilba runs a small market stall where she makes and sells potions of unique effects. The two potions on tap are the Essence of Embiggening, which triples the size of whichever Ooblet you use it on, and the Tincture of Tinying, which reduces the size of the recipient Ooblet to a third. The Essence of Embiggening can be used on an Ooblet that has been shrunk using the Tincture of Tinying to reverse the first potion’s effects and vice versa.

Unlike typical video game apothecaries and potion-sellers, Wilba is resourceful in her craft, supplying her own ingredients rather than laying that burden onto you. Instead, both potions only require a payment of two Gembers per each dose. These Gembers, the readily available currency of Nullwhere, can easily be found and gathered just by exploring the swamps.