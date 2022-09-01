What club should you join in Ooblets?

When you first arrive at Badgetown in Ooblets, you encounter Mayor Tinstle, who suggests introducing yourself to eight people in town. After speaking to them and getting to know a handful of residents, the mayor brings you back over so you can choose an Ooblets social club to join. The leaders of these clubs meet up with you for you to pick one. Which club should you join in Ooblets?

There are four clubs for you to pick from. Each club will give you your starting Ooblet at the beginning of the game. You can receive the other starting Ooblets you don’t pick when you join a club from the Wishy Well using Wishies.

Frunbruns

The Frunbruns are the most social group of the choices. They admire cute things and immensely enjoy sparkles alongside their social activities. Melda leads the group, and you receive Tud, a frog-like Ooblet, for joining.

Peaksnubs

The Peaksnubs believe they are above everyone else and have the largest ego of the groups. They’re the best and created fertilizers that many farmers in the game use. Bazil leads the group, and you receive Bittle, a beetle-like Ooblet, for joining.

Mimpins

The Mimpins are a tech-savvy group that knows a great deal about machines. They may not be the most social of the groups, but they work hard and have a great deal of knowledge about their trade. Videon leads the group, and you receive Sidekey, a toy-like Ooblet, for joining.

Mossprouts

The final group is called the Mossprout. They love nature and exploring the great outdoors all over the island. If you want to seek adventure and quests, you want to spend time with the Mossprouts group. Outgrid leads them, and you receive Shrumbo, a mushroom-like Ooblet, for joining.