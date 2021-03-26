How to make Shock and Pitfall Traps in Monster Hunter Rise

You won’t get far in Monster Hunter Rise without the right tools for the job. There is a reason you get time between picking your quest and heading out on the adventure, and that time should be spent making sure you have everything you need for the coming battle.

If you plan on capturing some monsters, then you will need the correct tools for the job. In this guide, we will show you how to get them.

Shock Traps

Shock Traps allow you to immobilize monsters, giving you a chance to capture them. You need to place them on the ground where you think the monster will be, then force them to walk into it during a fight, or while on the run.

To make a Shock Trap, you will need:

Trap Tool x 1

Thunderbettle x 1

The Trap Tool can be purchased from Kagero the Merchant in the hub room at Kamura village. This is the room where you launch the Hub Quests. Kagero is a small cat merchant you can find behind the counter on the left side of the room. The Trap Tool will cost 100 Zenny.

Thunderbettles can be found on the walls and rocks of Shrine Ruines and Frost Islands areas. You can find them rolling small yellow balls around the areas.

Pitfall Traps

Pitfall Traps also need a Trap Tool, and a Net. You need to craft a Net from Ivy and Spiderweb, common items that can be found in all the game’s areas.

How to craft Pitfall and Shock Traps

To craft items, hold the + button, then go to the Crafting List. Use the R button to navigate to Traps/Offense, where you will find both Pitfall Traps and Shock Traps on the second page. You can navigate to it by pressing right on the D-Pad.

