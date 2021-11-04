How to make whole-wheat flour in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 update has brought with it the ability to cook some delicious-looking dishes. From seafood to pastry to smoothies, there’s lots to tuck into, but some of the basic ingredients might seem a little hard to come by. For example, organic bread requires 3 lots of whole-wheat flour – but just where exactly are you supposed to get that?

Your first stop will be Nook’s Cranny. Here you’ll find, squirreled away in the cabinet by the cash register, a recipe book entitled Basic Cooking Recipes. As the name suggests, this will bestow upon you some, well, basic cooking recipes – including the one for whole-wheat flour.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With that in hand, you can open up your recipe list to discover that, much like its regular counterpart, you’ll require 5 wheat to make yourself some whole-wheat flour. This can be a little hard to come by right off the bat: wheat has to be grown on your island, and you can only buy wheat starters from Leif. Whether you pick them up from him while he’s visiting your island or you stake out a permanent spot for him on Harv’s island, eventually you’ll get the opportunity to buy some wheat starters from the sloth himself.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you plant the seeds and grow some wheat of your own (don’t forget to water them daily to increase the yield), you’ll finally have the resources you need to make whole-wheat flour. So head to your nearest kitchenette and prepare to get baking.