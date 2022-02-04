How to manual in OlliOlli World

The manual is one of the foundational tricks in any skateboarder’s repertoire, especially for those of us who keep our skating purely digital. It allows you to chain tricks together in massive combos that wouldn’t be possible without them. As any good skateboarding game would, OlliOlli World lets you manual throughout its levels but doesn’t teach you how to do it until you’re relatively deep into the game.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the manual tutorial pops to start incorporating them into your runs. If you already know how to manual, you can start using it out of the gate. Thankfully, pulling off a manual is pretty simple. All you need to do is press the A button (X on PlayStation, B on Switch) and tilt the left stick either left or right. Depending on which your skater is facing, tilting it behind you will let you do a normal manual while tilting to your front does a nose manual.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s all there is to it. Using this move, you can chain together eye-popping high scores in the early levels, leaving the Local Heroes in the dust. Don’t forget that if you manual more than three times in a row without either stopping or grinding, you’ll lose control and crash. As you can see in the screenshot above, you’ll know when you’ve done three consecutive manuals when a red exclamation mark pops above your head. Once you see it, either end the combo or find a rail as soon as possible.