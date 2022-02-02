How to manually respawn after death in Zenith: The Last City

Death in Zenith: The Last City is similar to death in any MMO. When your HP has depleted, your character will die, and you’ll need to respawn before you can start completing quests, killing enemies, and generally playing the game again. However, sometimes the respawn doesn’t automatically activate. This guide explains how to manually respawn so you can get back into the game as fast as possible.

How to trigger character respawn

Image via RamenVR

When your character has died, the screen will go black and white, and you won’t be able to move very fast. You’ll also become tethered to a patch of smoke, which is the last position your character was in when they died. Sometimes, a golden circle will slowly appear, and your character will respawn nearby when it’s full.

You need to open the menu, select the map, and travel to the nearest fast travel point when this doesn’t happen. This will force your character to respawn, allowing you to get on with playing once again. It’s not clear if there’s a mechanic behind the automatic respawn system, but fast travel always fixes the issue when you’re struggling to bring your character back to life. The only downside is that you could end up quite far away from your quest, meaning you’ll need to travel to that location again before continuing with it.