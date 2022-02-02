How to participate in events in Zenith: The Last City

Zenith: The Last City is packed with quests for you to complete in the main story and outside of it with a ridiculous number of side quests. Most players get too distracted by cooking to pay too much attention to them, though. On top of all of this is the event system, something that can award a lot of XP, but it’s not always clear how you take part in them. This guide explains how to participate in events so that you can reap even more rewards for your efforts.

Step 1: Watch for the event

Screenshot by Gamepur

Events pop up in the world of Zenith: The Last City all the time. If you’re in the area of an event, you should be able to see a countdown timer for it. The event will begin when the timer reaches zero. So if you want to participate in an event, you need to be in this area when it starts. Usually, events tasks you with killing waves of enemies, and you’ll get a new notification showing you how many waves you have to work through.

Even if you’re the only player in the area, persevere and keep killing enemies when the event starts. Other players will come along to help you out, meaning you’ll quickly kill all the enemies in time and get a big chunk of XP as your reward.