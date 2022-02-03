How to “Meet the people of the Bazaar” in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Only Way Out quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human gets off to a bit of a confusing start. Once you arrive at the Bazaar, your objective will switch to “Meet the people of the Bazaar”, but meeting the people of the Bazaar isn’t actually what completes the objective and triggers the next one. It isn’t actually clear what you specifically have to do to complete the objective, but we’d suggest attempting the two side quests available at the Bazaar: The Spark of Invention and Cheers!

After making sure we’d spoken to everyone we could at the Bazaar, we completed The Spark of Invention, then started Cheers! We’d gotten about halfway to the objectives for Cheers! when Hakon called and told us to meet him on the roof near the main metro station. This updated the The Only Way Out quest, and we no longer had to meet the people of the Bazaar. It’s not clear what conditions had to be met for Hakon to call. We didn’t do anything specific just before he called. We were traversing the rooftops about 300 meters away from the Bazaar. So, you definitely don’t have to complete both of the side quests at the Bazaar, but at least trying to do so seems to help move things along.