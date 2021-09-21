How to move your World War Z save files from the Epic Games Store to Steam

World War Z has finally arrived to Steam in the form of World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version with lots of new content, first-person mode, a new melee combat system, and a few other perks. As is tradition with games that start their life cycle on the Epic Games Store before eventually coming to Steam, existing World War Z players on PC are migrating from one launcher to the other in droves. If you are one of those players and would like to preserve your progress before diving into World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should transfer your save files before deleting it from the Epic Games Store client. Here’s how to do it.

First, locate your original save file’s location. Unless you’ve manually changed it at some point, the save files for World War Z should be stored in C:\Users\*your user profile*\AppData\Local\Saber\WWZ\client\storage\slots. Copy the user_progression.dat file from this folder.

Next, navigate to your Steam folder for World War Z: Aftermath, which should be located at C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\userdata\*your Steam ID*\699130\remote, barring any manual changes. Replace the user_progression.cfg file with the one you grabbed from the Epic Games Store folder, changing the file extension to .cfg from .dat. The next time you launch World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should be able to continue from the last point you played the game on the Epic Games Store, with all of your progression and unlocks intact.