While playing through the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, you might want to turn off the voice chat of other players in your party. These might be random individuals you partied with while matchmaking by yourself or with your friends. You don’t want to turn off all of your sounds, but you want to ensure you stop hearing everyone in your multiplayer game. Here’s what you need to know about how to mute other players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Muting other players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

There are two ways you can mute other players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. When you first enter a multiplayer match, you can choose to mute all players in the lobby. There will be a quick option for you to make this your default for the rest of the match, ensuring you do not hear any additional voice chatter from your teammates or even enemy players on the other team.

The second option you have is to do it during your match. You can open up the scoreboard to every player playing in that game. You can go down the list to individually select what players you want to mute for the rest of the match. This is also an area where you can choose to mute every player in the match. You may want to do this if you’ve missed the chance to do this during the start of the match.

Both sections are available for you to pick if you want to remove this setting, turning the voice chat back on to hear everyone on your team.