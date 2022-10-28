When does Season One start in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

Although the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes packed with a reimagined version of the original game’s campaign, the main event for most players (as it was in 2009) is likely to be the multiplayer mode. And although the multiplayer servers opened up to all players on October 28, the full progression experience won’t really begin until the Season One battle pass actually releases as well. And although there will be a bit of a gap after release, the wait shouldn’t be too long.

When is Season One in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

The start of Season One in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for November 16. Everything before that is a preseason, which players can use to level up and unlock their best custom loadouts. This gap of a few weeks between launch and the release of the game’s first Battle Pass is the norm for new Call of Duty releases, and it was also the case for entries like Call of Duty: Vanguard and the remaster of the first Modern Warfare game. Anyone not interested in spending time in the multiplayer mode without a battle pass could also easily work their way through the game’s campaign, which should only take a few hours.

November 16 is also, not coincidentally, the release date for the sequel to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode: Warzone. This is significant because the original Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 run on different engines, meaning that at release, Modern Warfare 2 does not have Warzone support. The release of Warzone 2, though, will change that. Since the sequel will be on the new engine as well, Modern Warfare 2 will become the home for Warzone 2 once it releases.