Pokémon are more than just battle buddies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Whether navigating different terrains or simply going on a stroll, Pokémon are integral to any trainer’s journey. Furthermore, the more time you spend with a Pokémon, the deeper the bond becomes, ultimately granting various perks known as affection bonuses. However, there are a few instances where affection bonuses do more harm than good. As a result, every trainer should know how to negate affection bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet if needed.

How to cancel affection bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Affection bonuses are friendship perks for raising your friendship level with any specific Pokémon. Although friendship and affection were separate in past generation games, they are the same in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon that receive affection bonuses perform much better in a battle. They can land Critical Hits consistently and stand a chance of surviving a deadly attack (similar to Focus Band). They also level up more quickly than average.

Affection bonuses can be an issue when trying to catch a rare or legendary Pokémon. If you land a Critical Hit unintended, it could lead to the opposing Pokémon fainting, giving you no chance to catch it. High affection bonuses also make progression much easier, which could be unappealing for many trainers. In that case, you could try to take the below-mentioned measures to negate affection bonuses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Giving Pokémon Herbal medicine. While this will heal your Pokémon by a small bit, it will also reduce your friendship level with the Pokémon.

Letting Pokémon faint in the battle regularly will decrease the friendship level. This becomes even more effective if the opposing Pokémon is of a higher level.

Obviously, having affection bonuses is better in most instances. Regardless, do not try to lower your friendship level with a Pokémon you regularly use in battles.