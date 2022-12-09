Where to find the Power Gem TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Rock type in the Pokémon franchise often gets disrespected due to its weaknesses. However, there are some moves out there in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that make up for the type’s weaknesses in sheer power. Such a move is Power Gem, a special Rock-type attack with 80 power that can be used many times. Unfortunately, not many Pokémon learn this skill naturally, so you will need to get your hands on the Power Gem TM first. So, here is where you can find the Power Gem TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Power Gem TM Location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways you can get the Power Gem TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Craft it

Find it

Crafting the Power Gem TM should be an easy task if you have defeated the Fairy-type Team Star leader. If you haven’t, and you think you are far from getting there, don’t worry, you can just find the TM while wandering Paldea.

There are two locations where you can pick up the Power Gem TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but the easiest one to get, especially if you are at a lower level, is in the East Province, Area Three. You can get to this region by going northwest from Levincia, where the Electric-type gym leader resides. Once you get to Area Three, you will have to get close to the northernmost point of the region. You can see in the image above the exact location of the Power Gem TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the map.

Once you get to the construction site there, you will see a bright yellow Pokéball under the scaffolding. It is located at the easternmost point of the construction site. You can see it in the image above as well. Just pick it up and you will find the Power Gem TM inside.