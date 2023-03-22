How to open a Storm-Bound chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight gives you a chance to earn multiple rewards as you progress through the game, but you’ll need to remain dutiful to keep on track with everything going on in the game. For patch 10.0.7, a new type of chest has appeared, the Storm-Bound chest, which offers a handful of rewards, such as the Storm-Bound chest. How you find and unlock this chest takes time, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Storm-Bound chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Where to find a Storm-Bound chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Storm-Bound chest is a specific reward you can earn by completing content in The Forbidden Reach, an area made available for patch 10.0.7. When you reach this area, the Trial of Storms is an activity you can do in the world that can be completed weekly, and if you complete it, there’s a chance you will acquire a Storm-Bound chest as a reward. You can find it in the mountains in the Old Weyrngrounds region, to the south.

The only way to unlock a Storm-Bound chest is by completing the Trial of Storms activity. When you arrive at the specific area in The Forbidden Reach for the Trial of Storms, interact with the locked Storm-Bound chest, and a countdown will appear, then multiple Elemental Charges will appear, and the next step is to charge the lightning conduits. You can do this after defeating the Elemental Charges. The next step after this is taking on the Charged Drake that appears after each lightning conduit has been charged.

The Storm-Bound chest will open up if you survive this stage, and you can receive the loot inside it. Some rewards could be a Zskera Vault key, an Elemental Overflow, a Condensed Magic Stone, or a Primalist loot token. The Trial of Storms is a weekly activity, and you can repeat it.