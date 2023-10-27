How to Open Cult Stash at Murder Site in Alan Wake 2

There are several Cult Stashes that you can find as you explore Cauldron Lake and Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2. At Cauldron Lake, there’s a Cult Stash next to the Murder Site, but it’s locked.

Like many of the Cult Stashes you find in Alan Wake 2, there’s a specific way you have to open it. There’s a riddle on top of the Cult Stash that provides you the instructions on what you have to do, but it might be tricky to understand. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the Cult Stash at the Murder Site in Alan Wake 2.

How to Solve Murder Site Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The many instructions on top of the Cult Stash can be tricky to read in Alan Wake 2. If you zoom in, you’ll be able to read what the note tells you to do, and the clues you need to track down to open the lock. The note reads, “Confused? Follow these steps! Wash your hands. Take the chicken out of the fridge. Take a nap.”

These are all locations you need to visit inside the mobile home, sitting in front of the Cult Stash. You can freely explore this location during your Alan Wake 2 playthrough to find distinct cult symbols scratched on the wall next to these areas. The first one you have to find is next to the sink. Immediately, I thought the note was referring to the sink at the front of the house. However, upon further inspection, I realized I had to go to the sink deeper in the house and find the one in the bathroom.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next code you need to track down should be by the kitchen. You need to “take the chicken out of the fridge,” like the note references. Thankfully, the fridge is not too far away from the bathroom, and you should be able to find this code pretty fast during your Alan Wake 2 playthrough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the last code will be behind you from the kitchen. Head into the backroom where you can find the symbol on the wall, above the bed, where you’re supposed to take a nap. You’ll now have all three codes, and you can return to the Cult Stash in front of the house to unlock it in Alan Wake 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to make sure the codes are placed in the correct order in the lock, and then you can retrieve the contents inside the Cult Stash. There should be several helpful supplies you can use during your Alan Wake 2 adventure.