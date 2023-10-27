Collectibles are a big deal in Alan Wake 2, like the Cult Stashes you can find scattered throughout the game. There are several Cult Stashes for you to track down while exploring the area of Cauldron Lake.

The Cult Stashes are useful containers that you can unlock that give you a small number of items that you can use to battle against the Taken, making survival much more manageable. You’ll also want to unlock them to add more evidence to your case board. Here’s what you need to know about all Cauldron Lake Cult Stash locations in Alan Wake 2.

How to Find All Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cult Stashes are similar to the lunchboxes you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2. Rather than containing Manuscript Fragments, the Cult Stashes have ammunition, healing items, and sometimes light sources that you can use to fight against the Taken. There are also notes left behind by the Cult of the Tree members for anyone who opens them. The members likely intended their own to open them, but anyone who figures out how to unlock them is capable of taking the supplies.

After you find the Cult Stashes, prepare to solve a quick puzzle to unlock them. Some of the puzzles are easy, such as following a combination lock, or you may need to search for clues in the environment to unlock it. Here’s every Cult Stash you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2.