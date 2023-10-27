All Cauldron Lake Cult Stash Locations in Alan Wake 2

There are multiple cult stashes you can find throughout Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2, and this guide shows you where to find them.

Collectibles are a big deal in Alan Wake 2, like the Cult Stashes you can find scattered throughout the game. There are several Cult Stashes for you to track down while exploring the area of Cauldron Lake.

The Cult Stashes are useful containers that you can unlock that give you a small number of items that you can use to battle against the Taken, making survival much more manageable. You’ll also want to unlock them to add more evidence to your case board. Here’s what you need to know about all Cauldron Lake Cult Stash locations in Alan Wake 2.

How to Find All Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2

The Cult Stashes are similar to the lunchboxes you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2. Rather than containing Manuscript Fragments, the Cult Stashes have ammunition, healing items, and sometimes light sources that you can use to fight against the Taken. There are also notes left behind by the Cult of the Tree members for anyone who opens them. The members likely intended their own to open them, but anyone who figures out how to unlock them is capable of taking the supplies.

After you find the Cult Stashes, prepare to solve a quick puzzle to unlock them. Some of the puzzles are easy, such as following a combination lock, or you may need to search for clues in the environment to unlock it. Here’s every Cult Stash you can find at Cauldron Lake in Alan Wake 2.

Cauldron Lake Cult Stash ImageCult Stash LocationDescription
Muder Site Cult StashTo the south of the Murder Site is a Cult Stash. You’ll need to follow the steps provided on the note on top of the stash to figure out how to unlock it and use the cult symbols you find inside the house.
Crow’s Foot Hills Cult StashYou’ll need a key to unlock this Cult Stash. To track down the key, follow the illuminated arrows painted on the trees near the cult stash, and this will lead you to the exact location where you can grab the key, and unlock the stash.
Cauldron Lake Beach Cult StashShortly after rescuing Alan Wake from the water, you’ll have a chance to explore the area Cauldron Lake had underwater. On the south part of the beach, there’s a Cult Stash on the edge of the map.
Private Cabin Cult StashOn the north side of the map, after exploring the Witchfinder’s Station, go beyond the Private Cabin, and you can find a locked Cult Stash in the rocks. You’ll need to find two rocks and a tree with numbers on them, and perform the math on them to find the lock combination.

