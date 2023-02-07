There are many secrets locked away inside the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Hogwarts Legacy. A new puzzle is often hidden around the next corner and it is important to know how to solve them all if you want to obtain everything the game has to offer. Early in the game, you may find yourself coming eye to eye with an Eyeball Chest. These strange items are often filled with large sums of money which is necessary if you want to purchase new gear and school supplies. This guide will show you how to open Eyeball Chests in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock Eyeball Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Eyeball Chests are different from the standard loot crates you will find throughout Hogwarts Castle. When you first come across one of these chests, you might fight the large eyeball on the front of them to be strange. If you get close to one of these chests, it will automatically close and prevent you from being able to open it. It is not until later in the story that you will be able to start opening these chests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the campaign until you reach Secrets of the Restricted Section quest. If you don’t stop and do side quests like the Cache in the Castle quest, you should be able to reach this quest in a few hours. During this quest, you will meet up with Sebastian to sneak into the restricted section of the library. At the start of this quest, you will learn the spell called Disillusionment; a great spell for sneaking around the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have access to this spell, equip it to your hotbar and use it whenever you come across one of these Eyeball Chests. Make sure you are far enough away from the chest when you use the spell and it won’t see you coming when you sneak up to open it. Opening these chests will typically get you large sums of money for you to spend.