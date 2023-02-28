In Hogwarts Legacy, Treasure Vaults are small underground dungeons that contain valuable treasure, usually a chest containing an item of gear with high rarity. Not only are these Treasure Vaults locked using some kind of magical trickery, once you’ve gotten inside there’s usually some kind of puzzle involved in finding and/or opening the treasure chest as well. One of the trickier Treasure Vaults in the Hogwarts Legacy Highlands is a short distance north of Aranshire, the village in the northeast corner of the Hogwarts Valley region. Head north from Aranshire and you’ll find the Treasure Vault entrance set into the mountainside, but it’s completely sealed with bricks that even your most destructive spells cannot destroy.

How to open the Brocburrow Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Right in front of the sealed entrance of the Brocburrow Treasure Vault, there’s a magical circular floor panel. Look closely at this panel and you’ll see its marked with a symbol that looks like a snowflake. If you’ve already completed Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1, then this symbol should look familiar. If you haven’t, go and do that quest now, as you’re going to need its reward, the Glacius spell, to open this Treasure Vault.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So yes, the symbol on this panel is the same symbol that represents the Glacius spell, but simply casting Glacius on this floor panel isn’t enough. You need to place the nearby Glacius cube onto the panel first.The Glacius cube is in the grass a short distance south of the Brocburrow Treasure Vault. Use Revelio to help find it if need be. You can move the cube to the panel by using a Force spell, or simply by pushing it by walking into it, but it’s quicker and easier to use Wingardium Leviosa. Once the cube is on the panel, case Glacius on it to unseal the Treasure Vault.

How to find the chest in the Brocburrow Treasure Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

At first, the small room at the end of the tunnel seems to be completely empty apart from a small stone archway in the middle of the room. But the chest is actually in that archway, it’s just that you can’t see it from the southeast side. Go either through or around the archway and look at it from the northwest side to reveal the chest.