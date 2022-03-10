The Hreidmar Palace in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is one of the highest points you can reach in the game. It’s been overrun by invading Muspel, and there’s plenty of treasure around for you to grab and add to your collection. On the top exterior area of the palace, there’s a chest you can unlock, but it requires a key. In this guide, we’ll cover how to open the chest in Hreidmar Palace in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

You need to make your way to the northeast part of the palace, down a level from where you find the chest. You might encounter a handful of Muspel enemies along the way, although, make sure you find one that has the Power of Muspelheim on them. You’re going to need it to reach the key for the chest. When you arrive at the location, you should see the key being held up by a hand on the other end of the lava.

After you reach the point and grab the key, you’ll need to return to where you found the chest to use it. Inside, you’ll find the Legacy of Ivaldi mythical hammer inside it, and you’ll be able to use it throughout the rest of your Dawn of Ragnarok adventure or take it with you back to England.