How to open Wayshrines in Resident Evil 4 remake

In the village section of the Resident Evil 4 remake, you find multiple Wayshrines while exploring this area. When approaching a Wayshrine, you can interact with them, but they’ll bring up your inventory and require a key to unlock them. These require a specific key to unlock, and tracking it down takes a lot of time. Here’s what you need to know about how to open Wayshrines in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to find the Old Wayshrine key in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The only way to unlock the Wayshrine locations is by finding the Old Wayshrine Key. Unfortunately, this does not appear for quite some time, so you will likely encounter multiple Wayshrines that you can interact with but won’t be able to open. Our best recommendation is to continue through the story until you reach Chapter 4. You need to keep your eye out for this particular key, hiding somewhere along your path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Old Wayshrine key appears shortly after the beginning of Chapter 4 when you reach the Mural Cave. At this point, you’ll turn to the right and begin your investigation into the two locations indicated on the Mural Cave, which should give you access to the Church key held within the Mural Cave. As you make your way towards the lake, to the right, you’ll see a small shrine with a box in it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the box, and when you open it up, there will be an Old Wayshrine Key that you can now use. This is how you can unlock all the Wayshrines you discovered while exploring the game and return to those locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wayshrines should have a distinct identification marker on your map, making tracking down these previous locations easier. You’ll have to do a significant amount of backtracking to find them, but the contents inside them are beneficial and provide you with a good amount of money you can use during your Resident Evil 4 remake playthrough.