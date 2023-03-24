How to solve the church puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Church Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake is the ultimate test of your stained glass expertise. This iconic puzzle from the original game has returned with tweaks and twists to keep even the most seasoned players on their toes. But before you can even attempt to solve the Church puzzle and reunite with Ashley, you need to take care of a few things.

How to solve the Chapter 4 glass puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you enter the church and Leon starts yelling his introduction to Ashley, make your way to the color-stained glass on the front. To your left, you’ll find a lever that triggers the puzzle.

You’ll realize three colors on the glass but two on the wooden mechanism before it. The missing piece is a Blue Dial tucked away on a path to the right of the altar. Once you’ve got it, place it in its slot on the altar to activate the puzzle.

To solve the puzzle, you need to make sure that no colors overlap, but the symbol you create should overlap with the gold symbol in the center. It’s like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube without getting a headache.

Church Light puzzle solution — Resident Evil 4 Remake

To solve the Resident Evil 4 Church Light puzzle, follow this sequence when turning the dials: Green, Red, and Blue. First, briefly spin the Green dial to your right and gaze at the top of the symbol until a notch in the green stained-glass pattern matches perfectly. Then, twist the Red dial to your right until Green and Red no longer overlap, requiring more time than the previous step. Lastly, twirl the Blue dial to your right until there’s no overlap. If everything is in order, the puzzle will be resolved, and the gate to Ashley will be unlocked. Here’s a picture of how the completed puzzle should look like: