How to order gear via the SplatNet Shop app for Splatoon 3

Managing your gear in Splatoon 3 can give you the edge in Turf Wars and other multiplayer battles. As you gather coins and progress levels, you definitely want to keep track of what is being sold in each of the stores. That being said, the game has a new shop option that you can access from your mobile phone at any time. Here is how to order gear via the SplatNet Shop app in Splatoon 3.

How to use the SplatNet Delivery service in Splatoon 3

The SplatNet Shop is only accessible through the Nintendo Switch Online app. This is the same app that Nintendo uses for voice chat, so you might already have it installed. If not, you can download it for free. Be sure to sign in to the Nintendo account you use on your Switch.

When you get into the app, you will see a list of Game-Specific Services. Select Splatoon 3, and you can do a bunch of things like view your replays, look at your photo album, and more. For shopping purposes, select SplatNet Shop. At the top of this page is The Daily Drop. These are kind of a selection of featured items from an in-game brand. The gear items below that section are all various clothes that will randomly appear here. Every item here is on a time limit until it is replaced with another piece of gear.

When you find an item that interests you, select it, and you can press Order. While the app tells you how many in-game coins the item will cost, it does not take your money here. You can only have one item ordered at a time.

After you have set an item to be ordered, make your way to Murch in the game. He is just to the right of the Lobby entrance. Speak to him and choose SplatNet Delivery in the bottom right of his menu. He will pull up the order you made on your phone and ask if you want to buy it still. You are not obligated to buy it now if you do not have the coins. However, any other orders you make on your phone will replace this item if you do not buy it.

The items in the SplatNet Delivery service can be pretty expensive for newer players, so if you are going to purchase something, be sure you have the coins to grab it. The process of it going from your phone to Murch should be almost instantaneous, so there is no waiting around.