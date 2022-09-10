Should you play as an Inkling or an Octoling in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 is the newest installment in the series and adds in some new features that fans have been wanting to come to these games for a while. Among some of the new things added to the game is the ability to choose between playing as an Inkling or an Octoling. Which one of these should you choose, and is there any difference?

In all honesty, it does not really matter whether you choose to play Splatoon 3 as an Inkling or an Octoling. Both play exactly the same. The only differences are tiny insignificant cosmetic changes. One difference is that the hairstyles available to you will be a little different. The second is that when you go into Swim Form, your character will look like a squid if you are an Inkling or an octopus if you are an Octoling. Those are the only differences.

Even if you decide to choose to play as either an Inkling or Octoling and want to switch, you can do so at any time in the main menu. There is no long-lasting commitment to your choice, and you will not lose any of your progress in the game whatsoever if you decide to change at any time.

It would feel a little weird if there were any significant gameplay differences between Inklings and Octolings. While some older players might have liked that, that could have added a new layer of complexity that Nintendo would not want to put their younger audience through. Regardless if they ever thought of doing it or not, Splatoon 3 is a simple ink shooter game, and your character is only a way to customize someone in this world. There are not even that many customization options to truly make them unique from any other player.