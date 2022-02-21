How to override the Tallneck in The Stillsands in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon doesn’t do the start towers to locate various items in a region. Instead, you need to solve a puzzle to reach the top of a machine called a Tallneck. These massive machines hold the information for an entire region and overriding one will reveal where everything in a region is. The Tallneck in the Stillsands is far different than other ones in the game. Here is how you override the Tallneck in the Stillsands in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to access the Stillsands Tallneck until after you have completed the Eye of the Earth mission. Once that mission is complete, head to the southwest of the Base to the area marked on the map above. The Tallneck is easy to spot amongst the small camp in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the camp, you will need to investigate the area. There doesn’t seem to be a way to reach the top of the Tallneck right away. After investigating the area, you will learn that you need to bring the Tallneck crashing down to the ground. This is done by using the three ballistae in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To bring the Tallneck down, use the three ballistae with the anchors. They are located in the following areas:

In the main camp

To the left of the main camp in the smaller camp

Against the mountains

When during the ballistae, aim for the areas that glow blue on the Tallneck. These are the Tallneck’s weak spots. Each time you connect an anchor to the Tallneck, a group of machines will appear. Watch out for the Bellowbacks that come in after the second ballistae shot. Once all of the anchors have been attached to the Tallneck, it will fall and you can walk onto its head to override it.