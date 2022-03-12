How to pass the A-8 Dirt Driving: Beginner license test in Gran Turismo 7

If you want to get a Gold on National A license test A-8 in Gran Turismo 7, and you’re playing version 1.06 of the game, then it’s almost certainly impossible. Thanks to a bug accidentally added in the 1.06 update, some of the vehicles in some of the license tests, missions, and circuit overviews are fitted with the wrong tires. In particular, it affects all of the off-road events in these categories. So, Dirt Driving: Beginner, at Colorado Springs – Lake, is much harder than it ought to be. Start the test and take a look at the bottom-left of the screen (with Display Settings set to Display All). Where your Toyota Tundra Pro ’19’s tires are marked CM (for Comfort Medium), it ought to say D (for Dirt). GT7 developer Polyphony Digital has promised to fix this in a future update.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For now, it is still possible to pass the test, maybe even get a Silver. Start by hugging the inside of the first bend at full throttle. You can go onto the grass; it won’t slow you down. Aim to be in the middle of the track as you come out of the first bend then, well in advance of the second bend, come off the accelerator (don’t brake) and turn hard to the left to start a powerslide. Slide around the bend with your foot down, turn a long way to the left to account for the fact that the bend sharpens a little after the crest. For the final corner, you don’t even need to ease off, just turn hard to the right just before the crest, and slide through the apex, then power ahead to the finish line.