How to Perfect Decipher and Forced Decipher in Tower of Fantasy, and how they differ

The choice of Perfect Decipher or Forced Decipher in Tower of Fantasy is important. As you explore the open world, you will find various treasure chests scattered around every turn. Password chests are rare treasure chests. Interacting with them will ask you which Decipher you want to use. This guide will explain the Perfect Decipher and Forced Decipher and how they differ.

Perfect Decipher and Forced Decipher differences

As you explore the open world, you will find these odd-shaped chests called Password chests. When you open these chests, you will be prompted with a choice. A Perfect Decipher will provide more experience and materials when you open the chest, but using it will cost you.

Password chests come in multiple rarities, requiring a higher-level chip to open them. These are the three chips and where to get them. The lower-tier Password chests will respawn over time, but Advanced Chests are few and far between.

Type 1 Chip – These chips open level one Password chests. You can earn these chips from Bounty missions or weekly missions.

Type 2 Chip – These chips open level two Password chests. These can be earned from Bounty missions or as a reward for completing weekly activities.

Type 3 Chip – These chips are used to open Advanced Password chests. They can only be obtained from completing weekly activities.

If you decide to use a Forced Decipher, you won’t have to spend any chips to open the Password chests. Forced Decipher will grant far fewer rewards per chest than a Perfect Decipher, but it’s a tradeoff for being able to use this method as often as you want. Most ruins or dungeons will contain Advanced Password chests, so try to hold on to your Type 3 chips to open them and earn powerful rewards.