How to perform a hammer throw in WWE 2K22

Getting your opponent out of the ring is an important element in WWE 2K22, and the hammer throw is an essential move to understand if you want to succeed. This move will also be vital in Royal Rumble matches. Here’s how to do it.

A hammer throw can be performed by any wrestler. First, grab your opponent with the circle button (or B on Xbox consoles) and then press it again. However, for the second press, hold the button down while aiming where you want your foe to go. By inputting this move, you can throttle your opponent out of the ring and onto the floor below.

If you want to simply leave your rival wrestler on the ropes, simply tap circle (or B) at the second press to give them a lighter throw. They’ll be left struggling to keep balance on the outside.

After performing a hammer throw, you can also enact a diving attack. Bounce from one rope to another by sprinting with the R2 button (RT on Xbox) and press the square button (X on Xbox) to perform the powerful spear-like move. Just make sure when you go outside the ring that you return within ten seconds in a regular match. Otherwise, you’ll be counted out.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage, pin the wrestler for the 1, 2, and 3. Or, you can continuously try to hammer throw your opponents to the outside and perform some neat-looking top rope attacks.