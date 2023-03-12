How to perform a Hammer Throw in WWE 2K23

If you want to win matches in WWE 2K23 — and we’re talking important matches, here — be prepared to master some of the game’s more advanced moves. One such move is a Hammer Throw, a key toss that can be used to chuck wrestlers out of the ring, and maybe complete an Objective or two in the process. With that said, let’s take a look at how one can perform a Hammer Throw in WWE 2K23.

Related: How to put an opponent on a table in WWE 2K23

How to do a Hammer Throw

To perform a Hammer Throw in WWE 2K23, here’s what you will need to do. First, stand right in front of the targeted wrestler. From here, you will want to do a basic grab. This can be accomplished simply by press B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation).

Once the grab has been initiated, press and hold B/Circle and then use the left stick and move it towards the direction that you are looking to toss the wrestler. In these instances, the throw should results in the wrestler being tossed out to ringside and on the pavement.

Here’s a quick recap for the controls needed for a Hammer Throw:

Grab the opponent with B (Xbox)/Circle (PlayStation)

Press and hold B/Circle + Left Stick (Direction)

Hammer Throws are far from an unnecessary move in WWE 2K23. In fact, this is move that is needed in the WWE 2K23 2K Showcase that features John Cena. In the Showcase, one must use a Hammer Throw on John Cena with Rob Van Dam in order to complete an Objective in the ECW One Night Stand 2006 match. Not to mention, it can just be used a move that can hurt the opponent in a big way, by making opposing wrestlers fall hard on the ground.